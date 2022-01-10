Boil water notice lifted for Village of Akron

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced a boil water notice has been lifted for customers of the Village of Akron Public Water System.

Officials announced the boil water notice Monday due the water system losing pressure due to an apparent water main leak to around 2 a.m. Sunday. The problem has been corrected.

Customers are recommended to flush their plumbing for a few minutes starting at the lowest level of the home to the highest level. Officials say you should also remove aerators from faucets and backwash them.