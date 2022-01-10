Boil water notice issued for Village of Akron

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced a boil water notice has been issued for customers of the Village of Akron Public Water System.
Officials say until further notice customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water certified for sale by NYSDOH. You should use boiled/bottled water for drinking, ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food prep.
According to a release, around 2 a.m. Sunday the water system lost pressure due to an apparent water main leak. It is likely you will need to boil water for the next three days.
