Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boil water notice issued for Village of Akron

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 12:33:23-05

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced a boil water notice has been issued for customers of the Village of Akron Public Water System.

Officials say until further notice customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water certified for sale by NYSDOH. You should use boiled/bottled water for drinking, ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food prep.

According to a release, around 2 a.m. Sunday the water system lost pressure due to an apparent water main leak. It is likely you will need to boil water for the next three days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!