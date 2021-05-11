Boil water advisory lifted for water customers in the Village of Mayville

VILLAGE OF MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County officials issued a boil water advisory for all water customers in the Village of Mayville beginning at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, the advisory was lifted by county officials Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the advisory was needed due to work being completed on the village's new well. On Tuesday the village began the install of permanent water pump in new well #4 to replace the temporary pump installed in December during a water emergency.

"Water samples collected on May 11 and 12 show that the water is safe to drink and use for all other purposes," a release says.

Anyone with questions can call 716-753-2125 or 716-753-4481.