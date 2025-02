FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in two Chautauqua County communities are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

This applies to neighbors in the Village of Fredonia and the Town of Pomfret.

A Facebook post from the Village of Fredonia Monday night said the advisory is in place after a pipe burst at the Water Treatment Plant.

The post said the advisory will continue until the pipe can be repaired.