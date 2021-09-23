Boil water advisory for towns of Boston and Concord due to loss of pressure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the towns of Boston and Concord.

The Erie County Water Authority announced the advisory due to a loss of pressure in the system following a water main break around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

It applies to the impacted areas in the towns of Boston and Concord below:

Town of Boston



Boston State Road from Omphalius Road south to Trevett Road

Back Creek Road, Boston Cross Road, Mill Streets

Town of Concord



Trevett Road south to Old Trevett Road

Cul-De-Sacs and local subdivision roads within these boundaries that have experienced low or no pressure

If you live in the impacted areas you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

ECWA says the break has been repaired and customers should expect to boil water for at least the next 48 hours.