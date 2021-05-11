VILLAGE OF MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has issued a boil water advisory for all water customers in the Village of Mayville beginning at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the advisory is needed due to working being completed on the village's new well.

Earlier Tuesday the village began the install of permanent water pump in new well #4 to replace the temporary pump installed in December during a water emergency.

According to officials when the work is complete the well will be disinfected and then turned back on.

"Anytime this kind of work is done, water samples must be collected to ensure there were no harmful bacteria or microbes introduced into the well. Since this well is critical to providing water to the village, it must be turned on before water sample results are available from the lab, prompting this boil water advisory," a release says.

Officials say water for drinking, cooking, making ice and brushing teeth must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and then cooled prior to use.

Customers will be notified when the water is safe and officials say if all goes as planned the advisory will be lifted by the end of the week.

Anyone with questions can call (716) 269-4801 or (716) 753-4481.