Boil and conserve water orders remains in place in Dunkirk following major water main break

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Boil and conserve water orders remain in place in Dunkirk following major water main break Tuesday.

The major water main break was repaired Wednesday and service has been restored to all customers. Although the repair is complete, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says until the water system is fully stabilized the boil and conserve water orders remain in place until further notice.

Water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, allowing it to cool before using.

Residents are also asked to conserve water by limiting laundry, showers and dish washing. Industrial users and schools are also requested to conserve water.

"Water crews from Dunkirk and CBI-North Chautauqua County Water District will be flushing water mains and collecting water samples over the next two days. You will be informed when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are present in the system and you no longer need to boil your water. It is anticipated the boil water order will be lifted early this weekend," a release says.