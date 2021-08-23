Body recovered from water near Dunkirk City Pier

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dunkirk police are investigating after a body was recovered from the water near the Dunkirk City Pier Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person in the water just before 1:00 a.m. Monday. It was reported that two men went into the water off the pier and only one exited the water.

Police, Dunkirk fire and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department Marine unit responded to the area and began a search and a male body was recovered.

No further information was released.