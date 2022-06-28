CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a female body was recovered from a shallow body of water near Spaulding Green Parkway and Goodrich Road in Clarence around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

BREAKING: A law enforcement source tells me a body was pulled from a pond here in Spaulding Green. @wkbw pic.twitter.com/mtzcHWFJcu — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) June 28, 2022

Police told 7 News earlier Tuesday afternoon that troopers were investigating a report of a missing woman and the Erie County Sheriff's Office was assisting.

Police said investigators are working to identify the body and notify family members.

At this time, police believe there is no evidence of foul play and there is no danger to the public.