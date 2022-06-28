Watch Now
Body recovered from shallow body of water near Spaulding Green Parkway and Goodrich Road in Clarence

New York State police announced a female body was recovered from a shallow body of water near Spaulding Green Parkway and Goodrich Road in Clarence around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 28, 2022
Police told 7 News earlier Tuesday afternoon that troopers were investigating a report of a missing woman and the Erie County Sheriff's Office was assisting.

Police said investigators are working to identify the body and notify family members.

At this time, police believe there is no evidence of foul play and there is no danger to the public.

