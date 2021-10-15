Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body recovered from Niagara River identified as teen who accidentally fell into river Monday

items.[0].image.alt
The family of Kameron Stenzel
KAMERON STENZEL.jpg
Posted at 6:03 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 18:03:51-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Park police announced the body recovered from the Niagara River Thursday has been positively identified as 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel of Sanborn.

Monday around 11:00 a.m., Stenzel accidentally fell into the Niagara River when he was fishing with his father at Whirlpool State Park and never resurfaced. Emergency officials responded immediately and began the search.

Thursday, Canadian authorities near Niagara on the Lake recovered a body and NYS Park police announced Friday the body has been positively as Stenzel.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!