Body recovered from Buffalo Outer Harbor overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A body was recovered from the Buffalo Harbor State Park Saturday morning.

According to the mayor's office, just after 12 a.m., the Buffalo Fire Department received a report of a drowning incident at Buffalo Harbor State Park.

According to the New York State Police, an invesigation found that Kenyan Potter, 21, of West Seneca, was swimming in the outer harbor of the State Park and was reported missing.

The New York State Park Police assisted the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team, which searched the area and recovered his body.