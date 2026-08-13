Body found washed up behind home in Town of Ripley

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a body was found washed up on a beach in the Town of Ripley on Thursday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body found washed up behind a nearby home at Barden and Brockway Road.

The individual is described as a light-skinned man who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a beard and short hair. No visible tattoos, scars or marks were found.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.