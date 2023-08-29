Body of man identified, found in Scajaquada Creek near Markus Drive in Cheektowaga last week

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department announced Tuesday that the body of a man found in Scajaquada Creek last week has been identified as 62-year-old Gregory Smith of Buffalo.

Police reported last Tuesday that the body now identified as Smith had been found around 8:30 a.m. in the creek, near the end of Markus Drive.

Detectives say Smith's cause of death is still unclear.

According to initial information released by police, detectives are investigating it as a suspicious death and ask anyone with information to contact (716) 686-3505 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 (847411).