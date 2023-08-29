Watch Now
Body found in Scajaquada Creek near Markus Drive in Cheektowaga

Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 29, 2023
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating after a body was found in Scjaquada Creek Tuesday morning.

Police said around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to the Scjaquada Creek at the end of Markus Drive. The body found is described by police as an older Black man whose identity and cause of death are unknown at this time.

According to police, detectives are investigating it as a suspicious death and ask anyone with information to contact (716) 686-3505 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 (847411).

