BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after a body was found in Scajaquada Creek.

According to investigators, a pedestrian discovered the body near Niagara Street and Forest Avenue today around 11:30 a.m.

Police say an underwater recovery team pulled the male body from Scajaquada Creek.

Erie County medical examiners will do an autopsy to establish the cause of death.