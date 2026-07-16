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Body found in Erie Canal near Ellicott Creek Park

TOWN OF TONAWANDA POLICE
WKBW
TOWN OF TONAWANDA POLICE
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TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Erie Canal on Thursday.

Town of Tonawanda Police responded just after 8:30 a.m. to reports of a body near Ellicott Creek Park.

Officers found a man in the water, who they believe had been dead for several days.

Police said foul play is not suspected, and no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

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