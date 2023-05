CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an overdue fisherman on Chautauqua Lake around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Division located the fisherman submerged in water near a vessel in the area of Bemus Point.

Shortly after he was recovered by Marine Patrol, 66-year-old Robert W. Mieczkowski of Wintersville, Ohio was pronounced dead by the Coroner's Office.