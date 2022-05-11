Watch
Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Posted at 11:07 AM, May 11, 2022
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Basketball big man Bob Lanier has died after a short illness. He was 73.

Lanier was one of the NBA's top players of the 1970s, muscling up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Lanier played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.

The left-hander averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds.

He was the No. 1 draft pick in 1970 after leading St. Bonaventure to the Final Four.

In 1992, he made the Hall of Fame, where a bronzed pair of his giant sneakers is displayed.

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

