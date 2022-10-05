Boat crashes near roundhouse water intake structure

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Marine Unit is investigating a boat crash that happened Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office responded to emergency calls around 8:50 p.m.

According to a release, a boat crashed into rocks surrounding a navigation light near the roundhouse water intake structure.

Emergency personnel helped the occupants of the boat evacuate and first aid was provided by EMT's. One of the three passengers was taken to ECMC for treatment of further injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. 7 News will update you as we learn more.