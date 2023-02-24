BMHA to hold public sessions on the transformation of Marine Drive Apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this month plans were announced to demolish and rebuild the Marine Drive Apartments in phases.

Gillian Brown, executive director of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, told 7 News this is a plan that has been in the works for a while after they met with residents to learn about what they like and dislike about the development. Then, they conducted studies to see what could be done.

"What we realized is that the development is really a mess. There are virtually no systems in these buildings that are working in the way they were intended to," Brown said.

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is promising to rebuild the complex without pricing out low-income families.

According to the city, residents and the public will engage with the design team to come up with a draft master plan for the project to create modern, high-quality affordable housing.

The estimated price tag for the project is around $400 million and would offer at least 616 affordable housing units. All current residents are guaranteed residency.

Construction would be done in phases with the first phase beginning in 2024. Brown said the goal is to finish all of this no later than 2029 or 2030.

There will be a design workshop open house on February 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Marine Drive Community Room located at 147 Marine Drive.

There will then be a draft plan presentation on March 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Seneca One on the 37th Floor.