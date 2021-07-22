BMHA commissioner accused of forcibly touching woman in her apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority commissioner is accused of forcibly touching a woman in her apartment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 58-year-old Alan R. Core of Buffalo was arraigned Friday on one count of forcible touching and one count of harassment in the second degree.

On June 22, 2021 Core allegedly forcibly touched the intimate parts of a woman in her apartment, according to the district attorney's office.

Core was released on his own recognizance, the DA says the charges are non-qualifying for bail. He is due back in court August 17.