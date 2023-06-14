Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Bluey' meet and greet to be held at Sonic Drive-In on Union Road in Cheektowaga

sonic bluey.jpg
Sonic Drive-In
sonic bluey.jpg
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 14:10:44-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sonic Drive-In on Union Road in Cheektowaga will host a "Bluey" meet and greet on June 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A release says those in attendance will be able to make their own “Bluey” headband, meet and take a photo with "Bluey," and have a chance to win a dancing "Bluey." The winner of the dancing "Bluey" will be announced at the event.

"This is a kid-friendly event hosted by Sonic Drive-In to bring some smiles to Cheektowaga! Kids are encouraged to come in ready to craft & make memories that will last a lifetime with their favorite animated Blue Heeler," a release says.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up