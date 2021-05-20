Blues Traveler to perform at Artpark August 29

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Blues Traveler will take to the stage at Artpark this summer.

On August 29 at 7:00 p.m. Blues Traveler will perform as part of the Coors Light Concerts Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and prices include facility fee, additional fees apply to online orders.

Front of Stage (standing room only): $38

Reserved Seating (numbered chairs provided): $42

General Admission Bowl (carry-in chairs permitted): $28

General Admission Lawn (carry-in chairs permitted): $19

Tickets will only be available for purchase on Ticketmaster's website, the Artpark box office remains closed for in-person purchases.

"Artpark is committed to keeping all visitors, employees, and artists safe and continues to work closely with New York State officials to revise and implement health and safety protocols. At this time, all activities are subject to New York State COVID-19 Guidelines. For details please visit here. As official local health guidelines evolve regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, Artpark may shift seating configurations and increase capacity," a release says.