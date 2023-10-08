“Blues Queen of Niagara Falls” performs for parents of pop singer Rihanna

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prominent WNY and international Blues singer Marsha McWilson took the stage to sing to the parents of pop singer and billionaire Rihanna in Las Vegas.

McWilson tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person it was an unbelievable experience to perform for Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty.

“OMG. Talk about opportunity?! Well, I went to the Grammys last year and while I was at the Grammys I was singing and I absolutely felt in love with this handsome guy,” McWilson says. “I said oh he’s so handsome. I didn’t know who he was.”

McWilson then was told that it was Rihanna’s dad.

“And his wife was standing next to me and say you don’t even know who you’re talking too. And I was like well you know it’s just a compliment. She says that’s Rihanna’s dad,” McWilson expresses. “I said get out of here and they asked what I was doing here and I said well I’m here doing Etta James. He said no way I love Etta James.

The Blues singer says since then they’ve kept in touch and she was invited to Rihanna father’s birthday to sing songs from the famous Blues singer, Etta James.

McWilson says there were artists all over the world that performed at the party.

“Africa, Barbados, Jamaica, India, and of course Niagara Falls Ms. Marsha McWilson, Etta Jamesm” she begins to laugh. “It was wonderful people.”

She also says the parents of Rihanna were all smiles while she was singing “At Last” by Etta James.

“I had them slow drag together, kiss one another just had them doing whatever I told them to do. They loved it,” she says. “And you already know when Etta tells someone to do something they’re going to do it. And guess what? They were so happy.”

McWilson has a message for any artist or anyone chasing their dream.

“Whatever gift that God has given to you. It doesn't matter what anyone say. ‘Oh, she thinks.’ No you think. And guess what and I am,” she says. “Absolutely, I am what you think I am. I have a purpose. I know that I am going to live it. And live it more abundantly."