Blueberry picking season at Blueberry Treehouse Farms kick off this Thursday

Posted at 9:37 PM, Jul 06, 2022
WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW)  — Blueberry Treehouse Farm announced its 2022 blueberry picking season kicks off Thursday.

Need to stock up the fridge? The farm's picking hours run Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the family-owned-and-operated farm is five dollars, and children two years old or younger can get in free.

Thursday also kicks off the weekly concert series Blueberry Jams and the unveiling of the farm's new "Treehouse Café".

Blueberry Treehouse Farm is located at 1897 Davis Rd in West Falls, N.Y.

