Blue Jays Submit Proposal to Return to Canada

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — US-Canada border restrictions are becoming more lenient for some eligible citizens.

“The loosening up of the restrictions that it is allowing its own citizens, obviously, it’s a direction in the right path,” Citizen Activist Marcella Picone said.

Picone says she hopes the border opens soon and says she thinks it will help both economies.

“You have the tourism industry that is starving for travelers,” Picone said.

With the new border rules, this means the Blue Jays could be heading back to Canada. A spokesperson for the team says they submitted a proposal to the federal government and their goal is July 30, but they are not tied to that date and will go back later if necessary.

“It would be a little bit sad to see them leave, buffalo has welcomed them pretty well, the crowds have been pretty huge since restrictions have been lifted,” baseball fan, Luke Seeley said.

Seeley is a lifelong Major League Baseball fan and says he thinks having a team here has been a lot of fun.

“It has definitely added an energy, a lot more people being around downtown on game days has been really cool,” Seeley said.

But Picone says while having the Blue Jays in buffalo has brought normalcy to Western New York, she thinks it would be more beneficial for them to go back to Toronto.

“I encourage that because that means it’s a step in the right direction,” Picone said.