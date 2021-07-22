Blue Jays head north, Bisons return August 10th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For one last time, Western New York baseball fans packed Sahlen Field to watch a Major League Baseball game.

"Just to see Major League Baseball in this tiny stadium and get this incredible seat for $29, it's just been a real treat for the fans of Buffalo," said Suzanne Taylor, a Blue Jays fan.

The Blue Jays lost their final home game in Buffalo to the Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays now head back to Toronto for their next home game.

"I'm happy for them," said Jack Scotney. The soon-to-be-5th grader watched eight of the Blue Jays games played at Sahlen Field this year. "They've been waiting for two years, and now they get to go back and for guys who have played there a long time, they get to see their family again."

The response to COVID-19 is what kept the Blue Jays away from Toronto. Just as restrictions for New York businesses eased, downtown Buffalo restaurants and bars benefited from the influx in fans.

"The energy is just beyond words," said Arden Sorge of Washington Square. "I think it's something that we took for granted before, especially as Buffalonians. It is electrifying."

The Buffalo Bisons return to their home field on August 10th.