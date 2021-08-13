Blood supply at critical level in WNY, ConnectLife urges donors to come forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ConnectLife says blood supply is currently at a critical level in Western New York and is urging donors to come forward.

According to the blood and organ donor network, there has been an increase in traumas recently and the demand for blood has been much higher than normal.

ConnectLife, the primary supplier of blood for WNY, says it has less than a one-day supply of all blood types.

The following blood drives are taking place over the next few days:

TODAY: Southgate Plaza donation center and Tonawanda donation center

SATURDAY: ConnectLife headquarters at Bryant & Stratton Way, Southgate Plaza donation center, and Gowanda Harley

MONDAY: ConnectLife headquarters at Bryant & Stratton Way, Tonawanda donation center, and Hamburg Mobile Donation Center

ConnectLife says if you donate blood between now and August 21 at any ConnectLife drive you will be entered to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to the August 28th preseason Buffalo Bills game against the Green Bay Packers.

If you would like to find a blood drive or make an appointment to donate you can call (716) 529-4270 or click here.