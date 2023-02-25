Blood donations to honor Buffalo mother lost to amniotic fluid embolism in child birth

BUFFALO, NY — On August 16th, 2019, Alison Rose Waclawek passed away after giving birth to her daughter Ada Rose due to an amniotic fluid embolism.

"It's a very rare condition. It is untreatable, undiagnosable. There's no way to know when it is coming," said Justin Waclawek, husband to Alison Rose.

Amniotic fluid embolisms happen when amniotic fluid, cells, or other debris enter the mother's veins and cause a cardiovascular collapse.

Ada, Justin and Ali's daughter, is a healthy 3-year-old, 70 percent of children born during an AFE survive.

Ali's husband Justin and friends and family decided to honor Ali through the Alison Rose Foundation, which spreads awareness and fundraises for amniotic fluid embolism research through blood drives.

"My wife went through 11 pints of blood as they were trying to save her life. It's something people don't think about. I know you go about your day and don't think about these emergencies," said Waclawek.

On Saturday, Ali's friends and community donated blood with ConnectLife.

In Western New York, by donating just one pint of blood, you could save 3 lives.

Friends honor the life of Ali through donations.

"I think about her. She gives me that courage to do this, even though it's not something that, you know, I would have done before, but now it's something that I'm glad to do. And I always feel good leaving that, you know, I hope to help save someone's life. It's something you can do in 15 minutes, and you've helped save somebody is pretty cool," said Elizabeth Mair, Alison's best friend.

For Justin, seeing the community come and support him and his family and other families impacted by amniotic fluid embolisms is all for Ali.

"I think that's what all would have wanted," said Maclawek.

You can donate blood here, and donate in Ali's memory here.