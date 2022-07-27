Blood and platelet donors need now urgent to prevent seasonal blood shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross of Western New York is asking for blood donors as there has been a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.

The decline has led the Red Cross blood supply to shrink by nearly 20% in the past couple of weeks.

Type O negative blood and platelet donors are needed the most during this time.

Anyone who donates blood during the month of August will be automatically entered into a raffle to win free gas for a year. Everyone who donates blood will also receive a $10 e-gift card as well.

Upcoming donation dates from Aug. 1 - 15:

Allegany County:



Friendship

Aug. 15, 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friendship American Legion, 29 Depot Street



Cattaraugus County:



Delevan

Aug. 10 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Delevan Firefighters Training Center, 1006 N Main Street

Olean

Aug. 8 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street Aug. 13 11a.m. - 3 p.m, Olean Center Mall, 400 N Union Street



Chautauqua County:



Dunkirk

Aug. 6 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue

Forestville

Aug. 2 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street

Lakewood

Aug. 4 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Avenue Aug. 11 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Avenue

Panama

Aug. 3 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 22 E Main Street



Erie County:



Akron

Aug. 4: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave

Amherst

Aug. 3 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive Aug. 5 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive Aug. 10 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

Aug. 5 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

East Aurora

Aug. 2 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.

Hamburg

Aug. 3 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Shore Public Library, 4857 Lake Shore Rd Aug. 11 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

Lackawanna

Aug. 2 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave

Orchard Park

Aug. 3 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Orchard Park Community Activity Center, 4520 California Rd

Tonawanda

Aug. 6 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd Aug. 12 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontiersman VFW Post 7545 - Tonawanda, 110 Elgin St

Williamsville

Aug. 13 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Gregory the Great-Ministry Center, 100 St. Gregory Court



Genesee County:



Batavia

Aug. 2 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., NYS School for the Blind, 2A Richmond Avenue Aug. 4 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank Street

Bergen

Aug. 12 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 38 S Lake Avenue

Corfu

Aug. 12 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Indian Falls United Methodist Church, 7908 Alleghany Road

Darien Center

Aug. 9 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Darien Fire Hall, 10537 Alleghany Road



Niagara County:



Lockport

Aug. 9 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario Street Aug. 15 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario Street



Orleans County:



Albion

Aug. 11 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Orleans County 4H Fair, 12690 State Highway 31

Holley

Aug. 3 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holley High School, 16848 Lynch Road



Wyoming County:



Attica

Aug. 10 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Vincent's, 22 Walnut Street (Auditorium)



Donors can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting the Red Cross Website, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

