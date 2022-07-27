Watch Now
Blood and platelet donors need now urgent to prevent seasonal blood shortage

American Red Cross
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jul 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross of Western New York is asking for blood donors as there has been a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.

The decline has led the Red Cross blood supply to shrink by nearly 20% in the past couple of weeks.

Type O negative blood and platelet donors are needed the most during this time.

Anyone who donates blood during the month of August will be automatically entered into a raffle to win free gas for a year. Everyone who donates blood will also receive a $10 e-gift card as well.

Upcoming donation dates from Aug. 1 - 15:

Allegany County:

  • Friendship
    • Aug. 15, 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friendship American Legion, 29 Depot Street

Cattaraugus County:

  • Delevan
    • Aug. 10 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Delevan Firefighters Training Center, 1006 N Main Street
  • Olean
    • Aug. 8 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street
    • Aug. 13 11a.m. - 3 p.m, Olean Center Mall, 400 N Union Street

Chautauqua County:

  • Dunkirk
    • Aug. 6 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue
  • Forestville
    • Aug. 2 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street
  • Lakewood
    • Aug. 4 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Avenue
    • Aug. 11 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Avenue
  • Panama
    • Aug. 3 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 22 E Main Street

Erie County:

  • Akron
    • Aug. 4: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave
  • Amherst
    • Aug. 3 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
    • Aug. 5 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
    • Aug. 10 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
  • Buffalo
    • Aug. 5 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
  • East Aurora
    • Aug. 2 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.
  • Hamburg
    • Aug. 3 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Shore Public Library, 4857 Lake Shore Rd
    • Aug. 11 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.
  • Lackawanna
    • Aug. 2 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave
  • Orchard Park
    • Aug. 3 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Orchard Park Community Activity Center, 4520 California Rd
  • Tonawanda
    • Aug. 6 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd
    • Aug. 12 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontiersman VFW Post 7545 - Tonawanda, 110 Elgin St
  • Williamsville
    • Aug. 13 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Gregory the Great-Ministry Center, 100 St. Gregory Court

Genesee County:

  • Batavia
    • Aug. 2 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., NYS School for the Blind, 2A Richmond Avenue
    • Aug. 4 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank Street
  • Bergen
    • Aug. 12 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 38 S Lake Avenue
  • Corfu
    • Aug. 12 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Indian Falls United Methodist Church, 7908 Alleghany Road
  • Darien Center
    • Aug. 9 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Darien Fire Hall, 10537 Alleghany Road

Niagara County:

  • Lockport
    • Aug. 9 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario Street
    • Aug. 15 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario Street

Orleans County:

  • Albion
    • Aug. 11 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Orleans County 4H Fair, 12690 State Highway 31
  • Holley
    • Aug. 3 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holley High School, 16848 Lynch Road

Wyoming County:

  • Attica
    • Aug. 10 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Vincent's, 22 Walnut Street (Auditorium)

Donors can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting the Red Cross Website, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

