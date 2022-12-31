The African American and Bangladesh communities join together during storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was an effort between two cultures and two communities joining together as one to help those in need.

"These are the heroes that you guys should recognize because these are the people who actually stepped up to the plate," said Talha Bakath, Owner of Al Aqsa Supermarket and Real-estate Properties.

"We were just sending out text messages sort of like working like dispath," said Carlanda Meadors, Community Activist and Member of Most Valuable Parent. "Like who needs food, who need this."

Meadors said their strong social media database allowed information to get around quickly. She also said she feels the efforts during the worst of the storm helped bring the African American and Bangladeshi communities closer together.

"We were able to reach so many people and help them and get united and also fill in that miscommunication gaps that the language barriers and a lot of those things," said Bakath.

The rescue team said they were able to provide food, resources, shelter and wellness checks to hundreds. As Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries Community Action Coalition called it "Operation Snow Patrol" went into action at the height of the blizzard.

"They needed us to knock on those doors because some people wont open the door if they don't know you," said Newkirk. "That's why it was important because we needed them to translate to their people and they needed us to translate to our people that we are safe."

Newkirk said they were considered essential workers and were able to navigate the city as needed to help.

"I reached out to Mayor Byron Brown personally, Oswaldo 311 and other people in the city to let them know that there are people out here apart of the rescue team that are helping families so that they wouldn't be ticketed," said Meadors. "And so it was basically stated if you're getting tickets we will deal with that at another time."

Meadors said with rumors of racial divide circulating Buffalo's East Side, she's hoping their recent efforts as a united front can translate over and bridge the gap between all cultures for good.

"We want everybody to get involved and stay positive and work with one another and be neighborly," said Meadors. "Talk to your neighbor. Establish a relationship with your neighbor because as you can see in a time of need if they have something and you don't have it and you need it, that's who you want to ask for help."