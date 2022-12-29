Stranded Bills fans drive back home together from Chicago

BUFFALO, NY — After the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears game on Saturday many flights were canceled, leaving Bills Mafia members to become stranded hundreds of miles away from home, but a trio drove together and formed new friendships.

Ashleigh Dopp from Buffalo and Matt DeBoth from Los Angeles were strangers at first but, connected through a mutual friend.

"We started messaging each other, and we had all flights booked together all three of them, they all ended up being canceled," said Dopp.

So they rented a car and began the drive to Buffalo, and found out Dopp and DeBoth have been closer to meeting than they realized.

"We both went to the L.A. bills game and we did have mutual friends and now I know everything about his whole life now," said Dopp.

DeBoth made it to his parents house in Cheektowaga, and this story just proves how loyal the Bills Mafia is not just to the players but for the fans.

"We have so many members of this community that will be at your front door step in two seconds, including myself," said Dopp.

Now there is a friendship that extends from L.A. to Buffalo.