Residents in South Buffalo neighborhoods are working together to dig out of the snow

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents is South Buffalo said they've been hard at work digging out from snow. 7 News spoke with several reisdents just as front loaders passed through Eaglewood Avenue. Residents said they're happy they came but it did create large, heavy boulders in front of their driveways. However, they're doing their best to clear it all away.

"We're all working together to try to dig ourselves out," said Nate Glowny, South Buffalo resident.

It was all hands on deck as neighbors used shovels and snow blowers to take on the the piles of snow. While there was still a lot to do, Glowny said he's glad so much progress was already made.

"Today it wasn't as bad as the past couple days," said Glowny. "I feel like the loaders are coming sooner than they did for the last storm. For the last storm we were stuck here. No plows came for like a while."

Clearing the snow is no easy task and after days of hard work some people said they're ready for a break.

"I don't think we're going to go back to work any sooner," said Ahmed Mohammad, South Buffalo resident. "We like sitting here now."

Mohammad and his cousins took a break right on the driveway. They sat in a circle drinking hot tea and homemade sweets. They said hoped a little break and a few treats would give them enough energy to finish shoveling.

"It feels like doing 100 hours of work in one hour," said Mohammad. "It's like really hard to do and in this temperature you can't breathe."

While there are many different stages to this snow removal process, people said one thing is consistent no matter where they were.

"I think one of my favorite things is seeing everybody helping each other," said Kayla Stocking, South Buffalo Resident.

Stocking and her husband Joe said whether it's a neighbor lending gas to fill an empty tank or pulling out a sled to keep their children smiling, the community they love always manages to dig out a little bit of the good.

"It's the storms like this that you really see it be the city of good neighbors more so than any other time," said Joe Stocking, South Buffalo Resident. "Everyone's out. Everyone's helping. You don't have to ask. People just walk up and start helping."