New York State hosts civilian training event to help families prepare for any disaster

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — In order to help your family stay safe in the event of another natural disaster like the blizzard, the state put on a special citizens preparedness training program Tuesday night.

It all starts with the four steps to preparedness:



Develop an emergency plan Build an emergency supplies kit Be aware Get Involved

"Yes, I think the blizzard really struck us that we have to be more prepared than what we were," said Amherst Resident, Linda Gross.

The New York State Citizens Preparedness Corps is teaching people how to prepare, respond and recover during any crisis or natural disaster.

"It really gives people a chance to think outside the box," said Training Instructor, Master Sergeant Adam Winters. "Think about things they may not have thought about around their homes on how to be better prepared for different types of disasters because as we can see they can pop up in a blink of an eye."

MSgt. Winters said during emergencies resources are limited and first responders can often become overwhelmed. However, planning in advance for several outcomes can prevent panic and distress.

All who attended the Amherst Center for Senior Services made sure they didn't miss a thing and took notes on what could be life saving information. Many told 7 News there was one tip in particular that stood out from the rest.

"To have a kit ready," said Gross. "A to-go bag which I would have never thought about."

Everyone who registered for the training was able to leave with a "go bag." Inside the bags are everything you'd need during an emergency like flashlights, blankets, water and even food with a shelf life of five years.

"It's a great simple preparedness tool that you can do," Town of Amherst Director of Emergency Services & Safety, James Zymanek said. "Keep yourself warm, keep yourself hydrated, keep yourself with some nutrition to keep yourself going. As We start to get tired we start to get exhausted we don't think as clearly as we need to. That's where the water comes into play."

Winters said when it comes to stocking up on water, 1 Gallon of water is recommended per person, per day. Since you should plan to have enough resources for up to 8-10 days, you'd need to have at least 10 Gallons of water ready per person. That would look like 4.5 cases of bottled water or 10 of the larger 1 Gallon jugs of water.

"If we're not prepared for it and people aren't prepared for it, we can lose lives," said MSgt. Winters. "The governor's goal is to make sure we reach as many New York residents as possible to make sure we can save as many lives as possible."

To find more information about Citizen Preparedness Corps Training, you can visit their website www.dhses.ny.gov