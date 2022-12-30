Family of Buffalo woman says she died from severe asthma attack early Monday

Lederise Curry is being mourned by her family and friends just days after they said she died from a severe asthma attack, as heavy snow surrounded her Buffalo home.

The 46-year-old was a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend and aunt.

"She was like a second mom to me," said her niece Zaniya Gills. "I just want her legacy to live on, she was a really good person."

Gills told 7 News reporter Michael Schwartz about the final text message conversation she had with her aunt.

"She told me this Christmas may not be as merry as before, but we’ll still be ok," said Gills.

Gills said Curry had severe asthma, and died early Monday morning after an asthma attack.

Gills said Curry's 13-year-old son was in the home at the time, and called 911. However their street was still filled with feet of snow. Curry's mother also lived next door.

"No one could get to her in time, and it was already too late," said Gills.

Gills said Curry's son, and so many others who loved her are devastated, upset and angry at the situation.

"When it happened he just cried. [Her son] cried to our dog Harlem, and he just felt like he couldn’t explain it," explained Gills. "We all literally can't explain it."

Gills said Curry's mother lost her mother, and now daughter in the same year.

"It has been the hardest year for us, and our family," said Gills. "So when this happens the day after Christmas, it's just like I don't even think none of us were prepared."

Gills said her aunt worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield, and was loved by many.

"She literally could light up the room," said Gills. "She was very shy, quiet, but no matter what when you got her personality going was was literally my best friend. I love my aunt so much, and I wish I had one more chance to be like 'Thank you.'"

Gills said funeral plans are being made, and the family is especially supporting Curry's teen son.

"I just want her to know I loved her, her son loved her, and her whole family loved her," explained Gills.