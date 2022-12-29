Cheektowaga police looking to identify person who helped others during blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department needs your help identifying the person it says helped others during the blizzard.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, on Friday evening a keyholder of the Pine Hill School received an alarm of a glass break. Police were unable to respond immediately due to the weather but once an officer arrived, it was discovered there was a window broken. Police said the officer went inside and nothing seemed out of place, it was thought that the wind caused the window to break until the officer found a note.

The note said:

To whomever it may concern,



I'm terribly sorry about breaking the school window & for breaking in the kitchen. Got stuck at 8 pm Friday and slept in my truck with two strangers just trying not to die. There were 7 elderly people also stuck and out of fuel. I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom.



Merry Christmas

Jay

Cheektowaga Police Department

In the post, police said video surveillance showed people taking care of people.

"There was a freezer full of food but no one touched it. They only ate what was necessary to stay alive. They used the gym for the kids to play and pulled the smart boards out of the classrooms to watch the news for updates. They had 2 dogs they were also attending to. When they were finally able to leave safely, you never would have known anyone was there. They plugged the smart boards back in, cleaned up all the tables and things that they used. This group of amazing people took care of each other and the building they found shelter in." - Cheektowaga Police Department

Police said the school administration does not want any charges filed. Police want to identify "Jay" to be recognized for going above and beyond actions that saved lives.