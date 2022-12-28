Cheektowaga neighborhoods digging out as some roads are still snow-stricken

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many are continuing to dig out in Cheektowaga.

Bill Knoff has lived in his Cheektowaga home for 49 years and said he has never dealt with anything like this.

"The worst thing I can think of is the Blizzard of '77 and this of course tops it," he said.

Day after day, he has been trying to tackle the snow, while taking some much-needed breaks.

"Like you can see it's all wet underneath there and you can't— my snow blower won't even come down here and it's a big snow blower," Knoff said.

The snow is his neighborhood, reaching as high as some of the homes.

"It was almost to the top of that light where the light is," he added.

After so many days, he is grateful his roads are down to the pavement once again.

"Here we are, but my daughter lives over there just down the road a little bit and her street hasn't been plowed and my granddaughter lives over there too and her street hasn't been plowed," Knoff added.

That is exactly what Joshua Karcher and Marshall Prestia are dealing with. They live in the same town but have a much different story.

"But now plow in sight," Prestia said.

Both live in a neighborhood near Union Road and they are frustrated. They have not seen pavement since before the storm.

"It's frustrating and I mean I'm not even able to go to work and so you know I'm losing out on this money right now that I need and it's really hard. I mean me and my wife are trying to get house try to save up and it's not happening this week," Karcher said.

The two walked to the nearest grocery store since they can't even get out of their driveway.

"If we could get the car out we probably would've taken the car," Karcher said, "At least it's only 37 out!"

📍 Union Road, Cheektowaga



December 28, 2022

But on the other hand, where roads aren't plowed much either, Peter Summers is just focused on his driveway.

"Are you determined to get this done today," 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked. "Yeah, so she can get her car out," Summers responded,

Between his backyard and front driveway, the snow drifts reached almost as tell as him.

"Probably right here," Summers said pointing to his chest.

Summers was not too bothered by the snow-stacked, slushy roads surrounding his home.

"Cause you're not going anywhere. Half the people can't get out, so what's the difference," he said.

It’s a tale of two cities — as they say — in Cheektowaga.



December 28, 2022

Slowly, but surely, high lifts are getting to neighborhoods that need them the most right now.

"Can't believe we haven't solved this snow problem yet. It's almost 2023," Prestia said.