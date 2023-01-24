Buffalo Police Officers reflect on blizzard rescues: "Everybody stepped up"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Blizzard of 2022 took teamwork within the Buffalo Police Department to a new level. Officers Andrew Dalgleish and Frank Menza have been best friends for around 10 years and now work as partners in the department's E-District.

"There wasn't much bickering on what way we go to get to people," Officer Menza said.

"It was really like I steered the car and he looked to see where we were going," Officer Dalgleish said.

About 15 E-District officers spent the entire Christmas weekend working in white-out conditions.

"I worked 49 hours straight with naps here and there because we were the only people to work. We couldn't get any officers in to relieve us because they couldn't get here," Officer Christopher Bauer said.

Officers Dalgleish and Menza said they rescued six people and brought them all back to E-District, where they stayed until they could safely get home.

"Driving, wind, snow, you couldn't see anything. You couldn't see your feet really," Officer Menza said.

"The wind was actually moving your body backward. It was wild," Officer Dalgleish said.

But then, the rescuers needed rescuing.

"Two cars were following each other. One got stuck on Grider like right by ECMC. We worked on that for about half an hour, trying to get them unstuck. We realized we weren't going to get them unstuck, so we the four of us in a car, and we went about a quarter of a mile, and then we got stuck. Bad," Officer Menza said.

As those four officers trekked through the snow to ECMC, an officer who works downtown yet lives near E-District began hauling food to his fellow officers.

"He made pancakes, sausage, and grits for everybody here, which was unbelievable. So I said, Maurice, you're a lifesaver. I don't know what to tell you. You're a God send. He goes there's no problem, I got ya chief. I'll be back with dinner. He came back with spaghetti and meat sauce dinner for 30 people," E-District Chief Carmen Menza said.

By Sunday, more food had arrived.

"You could just kind of see it on everyone's faces. I think they were surviving off of sponge candy and pretzels and stuff out of vending machines. To get some actual food was something they were looking forward to and kind of boosted their spirits," Lt. Michael Maritato said.

As white-out conditions faded, civilians showed up with snowmobiles, ready to help.

"That's what's so amazing to me. We had officers riding on the back of snowmobiles to get down the street because the conditions were so severe. That's something I'll never get, being on the snowmobile to answer a call. That's a first, and hopefully the last," Lt. Maritato said.

As officers reflect on their weekend of work a month ago, many said they feel they have something to be proud of.

"We did the best we could with what limited resources we had," Officer Dalgleish said.