Buffalo business went without power for two weeks after storm

BUFFALO, NY — Wonder Coffeehouse on Ganson Street in Buffalo had been waiting for complete power restoration for two weeks after the Christmas blizzard.

The coffeehouse owner Kate Vacanti even pleaded with utility workers to allow her to get enough power to thaw out the water pipes in the building, which they did.

Since then, Vacanti says there has yet to be a solution to regain her power, even after several calls to National Grid and their customer service line.

Vacanti even reached out to the City of Buffalo and Congressman Brian Higgins.

"We have zero answers, zero timelines, and at this point, we are out of resources to keep it afloat, especially with no end date," said Vacanti.

The shop's closure comes after being closed during the pandemic and facing bridge closures around Ganson Street, which Vacanti says has been a rough three years.

Luckily, her employees have the Clarence BFLO store location to work at temporarily, but it was not a permanent solution.

"You have people that have been with you through a pandemic. It has been hard here on Ganson Street," said Vacanti.

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson reached out to National Grid and received this message:

Since the blizzard, National Grid has been in frequent contact with the customer and their electrician to discuss their needs.

The Company is moving ahead with replacing installed equipment to meet the level of service that the customer most recently requested. David Bertola, National Grid Public Relations

Vacanti told 7 News that she finally got power restored to her coffee shop late Friday night.

If you were impacted by a power outage and have spoiled food you can contact the National Grid hotline at 315-428-3370.