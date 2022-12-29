A nurse's view: The blessings beyond a blizzard

The following commentary was written by Heather Miller, a nurse in Buffalo who was working during the historic blizzard:

Well, it certainly was a Christmas. My favorite holiday since I can remember, but I know I will never forget this one. This year, like many other people, I had to spend it away from my loved ones against my choice. I was mandated at the hospital since Friday.

I was initially upset, but the more I think about it I guess in a strange way I am REALLY lucky and thankful for that mandate. I will hesitantly admit if given the opportunity Friday, I probably would have tried to drive home - Christmas with my family means SO much to me. I wouldn’t have known at that time but would find out very shortly that multiple roads to the hospital were blocked off my ambulances, fire trucks, cars, or literal 6 feet snow drifts. Read that again. Multiple roads to the hospital were blocked, some even by foot. People in need of help and unable to get to us. Ambulances and people unable to get to them.

If I had been able to leave the hospital Friday, there is no doubt I would have gotten stuck. I might not have had heat. The hospital may have been rationing food this weekend, but at least I had something to eat. At least I had power and was able to talk to my loved ones if I couldn’t be with them. At least I was surrounded by my amazing coworkers, who tried to make the best of a terrible situation and gave me a few laughs through the sadness. At least I was alive. And I can tell you for a fact, a lot of people over this weekend are very sadly not around anymore to say that. If I was able to leave I might have been one of them; I am grateful I was not.

Things I have seen and heard this weekend are unbelievable. Even myself, after seeing them with my own eyes don’t want to believe these things actually happened. I have cried a lot over the past couple days. No part of Christmas was “merry.” I think there is an assumption that as an essential employee, we signed up for this. We should expect it and just be tough and push through. “It’s part of the job.” But no one prepares you for the stories you will carry for the rest of your life after the city sees the worst natural devastation in recent history; and on Christmas weekend.

I still haven’t gotten to see my family, but at least we are safe. They are there when I can get to them. But I do have multiple friendships with the co-workers I was stuck with that became stronger. I got to brush up on my med-surg nursing skills again. I have a house that’s still standing and warm. I have people who look out for me, and a new sense of appreciation for life after all of this. I was able to see my boyfriend for Christmas, and I was never alone at any point through this. If the worst thing this storm left me with is a missed holiday with my family and a few days away from home, I was lucky. Some were not.

To my fellow essential employees and also everyone who was unable to be with their loved ones or suffered tragedy during this time, I am truly sorry and I hope you can be with them soon. Just try to find something good in all of this because I KNOW a lot of bad happened. I know this will have lingering effects on all of us. To anyone working tirelessly in this storm, it may seem like a thankless job- but thank you & you are appreciated. I’ve personally seen things to the contrary, but please let’s try to continue to be the city of good neighbors. It was a Christmas for the books, but at least we are around to see another one.

