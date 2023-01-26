Blizzard of 2022 Collecting Initiative begins at Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo History Museum is collecting artifacts and media from the Blizzard of 2022.

Items, photos, videos, and audio testimonials from community members will be preserved in the Buffalo History Museum archives and will be available for research and other projects, exhibits, and programs at the museum.

“Blizzards leave an indelible mark on our collective memory, and the tragic weather event that gripped our community last month will never be forgotten. By collecting the community’s stories and creating a historical record of the Blizzard of 2022, we can ensure that future generations will better understand the gravity of this storm.” - Melissa Brown, Museum Executive Director

Artifacts and media will be considered on a case by case basis. You can make a submission here. Other inquires can be sent to wmayer@buffalohistory.org.