BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Proceeds from a football game are going towards a good cause. At Windom Elementary, event organizers hosted a Blitz Bowl. It's a charity football game, and the money goes to Oishei Children's Hospital. Also, it's a holiday drive where participants drop off items like gently used clothing, toys, and even non-perishable food. An organizer says the event is about spreading positivity. The holiday drive will continue until the 21st. There's a drop box at Underground Gym in Orchard Park.
Blitz Bowl donations will go towards Oishei Childrens Hospital
Donations will help children at Oishei Children's Hospital.
Posted at 11:37 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 23:37:50-05
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Proceeds from a football game are going towards a good cause. At Windom Elementary, event organizers hosted a Blitz Bowl. It's a charity football game, and the money goes to Oishei Children's Hospital. Also, it's a holiday drive where participants drop off items like gently used clothing, toys, and even non-perishable food. An organizer says the event is about spreading positivity. The holiday drive will continue until the 21st. There's a drop box at Underground Gym in Orchard Park.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.