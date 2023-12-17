Blitz Bowl donations will go towards Oishei Childrens Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Proceeds from a football game are going towards a good cause. At Windom Elementary, event organizers hosted a Blitz Bowl. It's a charity football game, and the money goes to Oishei Children's Hospital. Also, it's a holiday drive where participants drop off items like gently used clothing, toys, and even non-perishable food. An organizer says the event is about spreading positivity. The holiday drive will continue until the 21st. There's a drop box at Underground Gym in Orchard Park.

