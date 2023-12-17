Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Blitz Bowl donations will go towards Oishei Childrens Hospital

Donations will help children at Oishei Children's Hospital.
BLITZ PIC.jpg
WKBW
Charity football game happening at Windom Elementary School.
BLITZ PIC.jpg
Posted at 11:37 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 23:37:50-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Proceeds from a football game are going towards a good cause. At Windom Elementary, event organizers hosted a Blitz Bowl. It's a charity football game, and the money goes to Oishei Children's Hospital. Also, it's a holiday drive where participants drop off items like gently used clothing, toys, and even non-perishable food. An organizer says the event is about spreading positivity. The holiday drive will continue until the 21st. There's a drop box at Underground Gym in Orchard Park.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!