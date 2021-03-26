Blind, neglected dog fights for second chance at life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A blind and long neglected dog is fighting for a second chance at life, but he needs your help.

According to Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue and Sweet Buffalo, Stevie was tied to a chain for most of his life. After being rescued it was discovered that Stevie was suffering from a life-threatening illness, requiring emergency surgery.

This was an unexpected expense to Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue but they say they'll do anything to save the pup's life. That’s why Sweet Buffalo says it is now launching a fundraiser for Stevie on Facebook. More than $1,300 has been raised so far.

Stevie is said to be a very sweet and intelligent dog and is believed to be around 7 to 8 years old.

To help lend a hand, or to help give Stevie the forever home he deserves, click here.

