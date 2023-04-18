Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Blasdell man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

gavel.jfif
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Generic gavel
gavel.jfif
Posted at 4:37 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 16:37:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 57-year-old Shawn Kostelny of Blasdell was sentenced to serve 66 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. for possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in June 2020 Kostelny distributed images of child pornography to an undercover officer over the internet, using Peer-to-Peer software.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in August 2020, a search warrant was executed at his residence and numerous electronics were seized, including a hard drive. A search of the hard drive recovered over 600 images of child pornography.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up