Blasdell man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 57-year-old Shawn Kostelny of Blasdell was sentenced to serve 66 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. for possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in June 2020 Kostelny distributed images of child pornography to an undercover officer over the internet, using Peer-to-Peer software.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in August 2020, a search warrant was executed at his residence and numerous electronics were seized, including a hard drive. A search of the hard drive recovered over 600 images of child pornography.