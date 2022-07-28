Blasdell man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Blasdell man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 56-year-old Shawn Kostelny pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, in June 2020 Kostelny distributed images of child pornography to an undercover officer over the internet, using Peer-to-Peer software.

A search warrant was executed at Kostelny's residence in August 2020 and numerous electronics were seized, including a hard drive. Over 600 images of child pornography, some including prepubescent minors, the sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler, and depictions of violence, were recovered from the hard drive.

Kostelny is scheduled to be sentenced on November 22. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.