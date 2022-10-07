Blasdell man pleads guilty to arson charge

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Friday that a 21-year-old Blasdell man has pleaded guilty to one count of arson in the fourth degree.

On April 2, 2022, Victor Afonin allegedly entered an empty church on McKinley Parkway in the Town of Hamburg by smashing a window with a baseball bat.

According to the district attorney's office, Afonin caused around $50,000 in damages after starting three fires and using the baseball bat to break more windows and mirrors.

Afonin is ordered to serve one year of interim probation until he is sentenced on October 5, 2023.

He remains released under supervision with a temporary order of protection to stay away from the church.