Blake Shelton headlining new tour, coming to Buffalo March 25

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WKBW) — Country music star Blake Shelton will headline a new tour, "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour," with a stop scheduled in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center on March 25.

Joining Shelton on tour are artists Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at noon on the Ticketmaster site.

"Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" dates:

February 16 - Lincoln, NE // Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 - Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

^February 18 - St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center

^February 23 - Greensboro, NC // Greensboro Coliseum

*February 24 - Knoxville, TN // Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 - Birmingham, AL // Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 - Jacksonville, FL // VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

^March 3 - Tampa, FL // Amalie Arena

March 4 - Orlando, FL // Amway Center

March 9 - Louisville, KY // KFC Yum! Center

March 10 - Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

^March 11 - Indianapolis, IN // Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 - Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK // Paycom Center

^March 18 - Kansas City, MO // T-Mobile Center

March 23 - Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center

^March 24 - Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena

*March 25 - Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

*Dates denoted with a star: Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. local time

^Dates denoted with a caret: Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time