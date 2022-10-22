Black Rock neighborhood cuts ribbon at the newly done "Market Square Park"

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — A Black Rock neighborhood community ribbon cutting showed a new green space open to the everyone. The newly redone Market Square Park received some tender love and care and is now a vision come to life.

"We're so proud of this and we're so proud of our community," Black Rock Riverside Alliance Executive Director Ann McCooey said.

She is very passionate about her community, she shares, and is very pleased with the updates.

"We created a user friendly destination for people to come and enjoy all kinds of activities now in this beautiful corner of our community," she said.

McCooey said the goal of these updates are to create more environmentally friendly spaces and to uplift local businesses in the Black Rock area. Organizers within the alliance say watching the upgrades unfold has been so rewarding.

"Fifty-two thousand dollars worth of grants and donations to make Market Square Park the user friendly community green space and gateway into the historic community of Black Rock," they said.

The organizers pointed out the addition of a performance stage, new benches, pollinator gardens and soon to be so much more. Congressmen Brian Higgins said this project is an inspiration that will drive the community together.

"This is a project that was born out of the neighborhood born out of the vision of citizens that care very much about this neighborhood, Higgins said. "But you enhance and in-noble all of us because of what you've created here with your imagination and your hard work and your vision."

