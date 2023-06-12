Black Restaurant Week: highlighting Buffalo’s thriving Black-owned restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Black-owned restaurants are preparing to receive more business as Black Restaurant Week gets underway.

Jackson’s Soul Food is a family-run business known for its popular haddock breakfast served with grits of your choice, toast and egg and cheese.

The Jackson family has been cooking up orders inside the kitchen of Fellowship World Church.

“We were happy that Pastor Young was able to lease us this place, so it’s a blessing,” says Latrice Jackson, owner of Jackson’s Soul Food. “Sometimes you have to start from the bottom and rise to the top.”

Jackson’s Soul Food has been around for seven years, but the family is hoping one day to have a place of their own.

“I’m proud of her because she’s in a kitchen doing this, before it was a house doing it,” says Thomia Nelson, the owner’s daughter. “Now you’re in a kitchen doing it, and then she’ll be in her own restaurant doing it. So, I’m proud of my mom. And I’m happy to come here and help her every day.”

For Black Restaurant Week, Jackon’s Soul Food will add an extra side and a drink to your order. A typical order will cost you about $20.

It’s a special week while many in the Buffalo community are passionate about supporting Black-owned businesses.

“As a general practice, I support Black like every day,” says Drea D’Nur, a resident. “If I’m going out to eat, buy some clothes or hire anybody for any services it’s going to be Black first.”

Other Black-owned restaurants like Rise N’ Grind Cafe have made it their mission to help fight a food desert on the East Side.

“And that set in our minds that we needed a place for people to come for fresh food,” says Anita Sanders, co-owner of Rise N’ Grind Cafe. “And a fresh breakfast sandwich, lunch. Not something processed.”

Below is a full list of Black-owned restaurants taking part in Black Restaurant Week:

@Eleven Wings & Cuisines

Bee Sweet Cakery

Big Mama’s Hustle and Soul

FruitLady

Brothers Restaurant and Bar

Juicey Quartz Juice Bar

Rise & Grind Café

Cake Crazy Bakery

Jackson’s Soul Food

Carine’s Caribbean Cuisine

Sweet to the Belly

Doctor Bird’s Rasta-Rant

A Taste of Soul

Yamama’s Kitchen

Freddy J’s BBQ

CEO Kitchen

Crenshaw’s Chicken and Waffles

Golden Hour Treats & Things

Guud & Evul Vegan Eats

Buffalo Kitchen Club

Ike and BG’s Restaurant

Je Ne Sais Quoi

Jeoni’s Wingstop

Jukebox Bar & Grill

Kalypso Restaurant

MAC Lady Catering, LLC

Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna

Luxor Steak & Lobster

Margie’s Soul Food

Mike’s Steakhouse

Ms. Goodies

Pandora’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

Park Vue Soul Food Bar & Restaurant

Phat Catz

Pine Hill Halal Market

Pudgy Potatoes

Solo Eats

Sunshine Vegan Eats

Sweet Assassin

Sweets Lounge

The Juice Lounge

The Rose Bar & Grille

Top Class Eatz

