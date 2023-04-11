Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Black Maternal Week is underway, here's how WNY is helping local moms

Black Mat
WKBW
Black Mat
Posted at 9:25 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 11:39:03-04

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — We know how important this week is for many moms in the country and here in Western New York. With Black Maternal Week underway, Buffalo's groups, like Melinated Moms, are pushing to get the voices of African American moms heard.

Resources:

According to the CDC Black women are three times more likely to have a pregnancy related death compared to white women.
In 2021 the agency reported 69.9 deaths happen for every 100,000 live births for brown women.
Vice president of Melinated moms said between systematic racism, lack of resource and finances black moms are struggling.

"So if a women comes in and says hey I'm in pain or something is going wrong they sort of just chock it up to 'oh well she can deal with it its fine.' Or just how people view black and brown women," Vice President of Melinated moms Alexia Harrod said.

She said this week is important and the efforts must go beyond just one week. Melinated moms is pairing will other organizations to host events all week long.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up