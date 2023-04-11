Black Maternal Week is underway, here's how WNY is helping local moms

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — We know how important this week is for many moms in the country and here in Western New York. With Black Maternal Week underway, Buffalo's groups, like Melinated Moms, are pushing to get the voices of African American moms heard.

Resources:



According to the CDC Black women are three times more likely to have a pregnancy related death compared to white women.

In 2021 the agency reported 69.9 deaths happen for every 100,000 live births for brown women.

Vice president of Melinated moms said between systematic racism, lack of resource and finances black moms are struggling.

"So if a women comes in and says hey I'm in pain or something is going wrong they sort of just chock it up to 'oh well she can deal with it its fine.' Or just how people view black and brown women," Vice President of Melinated moms Alexia Harrod said.

She said this week is important and the efforts must go beyond just one week. Melinated moms is pairing will other organizations to host events all week long.